NEXCOM Releases 5G uCPE for Multi-Access Edge Computing Deployments

TAIPEI, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, introduces FTA 1170, its new Intel-based uCPE powered by the Intel Atom processor family. FTA 1170 is the centerpiece of the nexCPETM product line, which addresses all requirements of the 5G core network and covers both wired and wireless broadband applications. This 1U rackmount features an impressive port count of different types and link speeds to provide multiple Ethernet connectivity.

5G private and public networks are gaining popularity, as the number of connected users and devices increases daily. More and more enterprises are willing to migrate from legacy internet access to a 5G private network, for its advanced customization in terms of security and management, higher speeds, and lower latency. With relative simplicity of deployment, expanded functionality, and flexibility, it is easier to choose a new appliance rather than trying to retune outdated equipment.

NEXCOM's FTA 1170 uses the Intel Atom processor with built-in MAC and Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) for crypto acceleration. This 1U rackmount supports wireless connectivity via a few add-on module options ranging from Wi-Fi 5/6, 4G, and 5G, offering customers' the most desired configuration for a wireless route effortlessly. For wired connectivity, there are twenty-four 2.5GbE switch copper ports, four 10GbE copper and fiber ports, and one expansion slot for a LAN module. FTA 1170 covers versatile use cases and works equally well as uCPE, switch-server or multi-access edge compute (MEC) server.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

