Zenvia to Host Investor Day in New York on July 26, 2022

SÃO PAULO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. ("ZENVIA" or "Company") (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end customers along their life cycle, today announced it will host its first Investor Day on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in New York City, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, followed by a cocktail until 7:00 p.m. ET, in which investors will have opportunities to exchange with the C- level in attendance.

"We are very excited to be hosting our first Investor Day, when we will be celebrating our first year as a public company," said Cassio Bobsin, CEO. "It will be an opportunity for an in-depth discussion on how we are envisioning and developing the customer journeys of the future."

Save the Date – Zenvia Investor Day (PRNewswire)

Investors and analysts are invited to register for the event at https://www.zenviainvestorday.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Shay Chor Fernando Schneider ir@zenvia.com Media Relations – RPMA Comunicação Nathália Nascimento - (13) 99189-3477 - nathalia.nascimento@rpmacomunicacao.com.br Amanda Amorim - amanda.amorim@rpmacomunicacao.com.br

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zenvia