Vertical IQ Launches Expanded Industry Forecast Chapter

Enhancement provides Vertical IQ users expanded analysis on a particular industry's forecasted growth.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Intelligence leader Vertical IQ has released an enhancement to its industry forecasting information. The Industry Forecast chapter of each Industry Profile now contains greater detail and data to support the forecast, all at no additional cost to subscribers.

This enhancement boosts credit and sales professionals' confidence and credibility when advising a business owner.

This enhancement is designed to boost credit and sales professionals' confidence and credibility when advising a business owner on why a certain industry is forecasted to grow or shrink. It also facilitates an assessment of future industry performance based upon economic undercurrents that impact growth.

An improved forecasting model

This newly enhanced forecast data is based on the Long-term Interindustry Forecasting Tool (LIFT), developed by economic insight and analysis experts Inforum , an economic research organization formerly at the University of Maryland. LIFT is an interindustry-macro [IM] model of the US economy, which incorporates annual governmental economic and demographic data.

"LIFT employs a 'bottom-up' approach to macroeconomic modeling," explains Ronald Horst, Director at Inforum. "This structure supports analysis of how changes in one industry, such as increased productivity or changing international trade patterns, affect related sectors and the aggregate quantities. In this way, the model works like the actual economy, building the macroeconomic totals from details of industry activity."

Improving industry analysis, client advice

"With this improvement, users will find a written description of the economic conditions for sectors driving the outcomes of a particular industry," notes Bobby Martin, co-founder and CEO of Vertical IQ.

"When a bank officer or financial consultant is armed with this understanding, it enables them to share valuable forecasted growth insights with clients, allowing them to become better advisors to that person's business."

To learn more about Vertical IQ or to request a demo, visit www.verticaliq.com .

ABOUT VERTICAL IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether they're pitching a local brewery or a national biotech company, successful sales, marketing, and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or client's business challenges before, during, and after meetings. Covering more than 540 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 94 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships.

View original content:

SOURCE Vertical IQ