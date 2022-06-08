LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY'S ROOSEVELT SCHOOL & THE SOCIETY OF PRESIDENTIAL DESCENDANTS HONOR DORIS KEARNS GOODWIN AT INAUGURAL GALA

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roosevelt School and the Society of Presidential Descendants today announced they will host an inaugural gala, honoring Doris Kearns Goodwin, a leading presidential historian, Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times #1 best-selling author, for her career achievements.

The inaugural event will be held on June 11 at the LIU Post campus in Brookville. The schedule of events includes:

Panel discussions led by the Society of Presidential Descendants entitled "Living in the White House," featuring personal stories of the Descendants' ancestors and reflections on their leadership.

Symposium titled "What You Don't Know About Theodore Roosevelt" on the personal life and legacy of President Theodore Roosevelt hosted by his great-grandson Tweed Roosevelt, president and co-founder of The Society of Presidential Descendants, and chairman and professor at The Roosevelt School.

"Long Island University is a national leader in presidential studies, service learning, and civic education," said University President Kimberly R. Cline. "Our ambitious academic and research agenda provides opportunities for students to grow as thought leaders and innovators who will serve and inspire their communities."

The Gala will take place inside the "White House Experience" at The Roosevelt School, featuring replicas of the executive mansion's most famous rooms.

"The gala will be a unique opportunity for participants to hear personal stories direct from family members about their presidential ancestors," said Tweed Roosevelt. "We are proud to honor Doris Kearns Goodwin and bring together such renowned leaders to educate and encourage students to shape the future of our country."

For more information about the event, visit https://community.liu.edu/sopd_gala_2022.

The Society of Presidential Descendants includes direct descendants of one or more United States presidents who support the study of the presidency and advocate for civic engagement. The partnership between The Roosevelt School and Society of Presidential Descendants has garnered national recognition for:

Founding National Civics Day, celebrated each year on October 27

Awarding the prestigious Biennial Presidential Leadership Book Award in October 2021 to Ted Widmer , author of Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington

Hosting members of the Society as distinguished lecturers during the Roosevelt Conference on Leadership and Service

The Roosevelt School includes the Theodore Roosevelt Institute, a nexus for public seminars, research, and educational programs to develop leaders and advance policy while promoting the legacy of President Roosevelt; the Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis, which conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues; and the Global Service Institute, which brings together world leaders, dynamic thinkers and top analysts to empower service innovation and education for a sustainable world.

About Long Island University (LIU)

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

