Social Mobile Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

Certification Reinforces Company's Commitment and Continued Investment in Data Security and Compliance

MIAMI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Mobile, a mobility solutions provider specializing in Android Enterprise deployments, today announced that it has been awarded the ISO 27001:2013 certification by the NSAI Inc. The certification affirms that Social Mobile meets the highest international standards of information security management and security compliance.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27001 certificate is the most globally recognized information security standard defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It effectively demonstrates the investment Social Mobile has made in people, processes, and technology that are vital to protecting the organization's data.

The Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification applies to the assets and processes involved in Social Mobile's design and supply of customizable Google certified Android Enterprise smart solutions.

"Achieving the ISO 27001:2013 certification is a significant milestone for Social Mobile and underscores the importance of how the company views data security and compliance," said Mike Burr, Chief Technology Officer at Social Mobile. "Our clients can be assured that our world-class mobility solutions are supported by industry-acknowledged best practices."

A leading provider of Android Enterprise solutions with a focus on security and scalability, Social Mobile offers a complete mobility-as-a-service solution integrating custom hardware, software and APIs along with LTE connectivity, mobile device management, RMA support and next-day fulfillment, providing organizations with a single point of contact for all things mobility.

About Social Mobile

Founded in 2011, Social Mobile is a Google Mobile Services (GMS) partner, leveraging the Android operating system to design, engineer, and manufacture turnkey, mobility-as-a-service deployments that enable enterprise organizations to utilize smart solutions that support an array of business-critical operations. An OEM, managed service provider, and consultancy, Social Mobile is uniquely positioned to serve as a domestic design partner to US clients, controlling all aspects of the development supply-chain, and ensuring the utmost in security and availability. To learn more about other Social Mobile products and solutions, visit: https://socialmobile.com .

Media Relations Contact:

Michael Benedetto

Springboard

mbenedetto@springboardpr.com

Company Contact:

Ali Webster

Social Mobile

ali@socialmobile.com

View original content:

SOURCE Social Mobile