iSpring Conducts Its First-Ever Free Online Conference on Impactful eLearning

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpring Solutions, a leading vendor of eLearning software tools, announces iSpring Days 2022 , its first online conference, which will be held on June 16-17. iSpring Days 2022 will showcase 10 hours of free lectures, practical workshops, and case studies from award-winning instructional designers and eLearning experts.

ispring-logo (PRNewsfoto/iSpring Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This conference will be of interest to eLearning specialists of any level of experience. Those who are just starting out in the eLearning field will learn the essentials they need to create eLearning content and launch online training in their company. More experienced participants will be able to enhance their skills in working with SMEs and learn to create more complex courses using the scenario-based learning approach and interactive role-plays.

"Our ultimate goal is to help people make eLearning as easy and effective as possible," said Ivan Uskov, iSpring CEO. "We've selected the most vital aspects of impactful online corporate training and brought together the best industry experts to share their insights. All participants will surely discover something valuable during these two days and will be able to implement this in their eLearning."

About iSpring Solutions

iSpring is a global leader in creating award-winning eLearning software. Since 2001, iSpring Solutions, Inc. has helped tens of thousands of businesses worldwide advance their corporate training and spread best business practices. iSpring conducts eLearning webinars regularly and shares its expertise via blogs, guides, and its YouTube channel.

More than 59,000 customers from over 170 countries choose iSpring tools for their reliability and high performance. The customer list includes almost 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, such as Microsoft, SAP, Boeing, Dell, Adidas, Procter & Gamble, the University of California at Berkeley, Harvard University, and Stanford University. For more information, visit the official website at www.iSpringSolutions.com .

Media contact: Kseniya Ibraeva, Marketing Manager, kseniya.ibraeva@ispring.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iSpring Solutions, Inc.