Ipsos announces keynote address and industry speaker lineup for June 22 Food and Beverage summit

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 22, experts from the global research firm Ipsos and executives from across the food and beverage industry, including Kellogg's, Mars Wrigley, and McDonald's, will convene at Chicago's Greenhouse Loft to share perspectives and data on innovation and expansion in the foodservices sector.

The summit, "On the Menu: Where Is the Next Growth for Food and Beverage?," will leverage expertise from Ipsos and experience from industry leaders to explain what (and how) Americans are eating, and what that will mean for business in the years to come.

The keynote speech will be delivered by James Beard award-winning restaurateur Kevin Boehm, cofounder and co-CEO of Chicago's Boka Restaurant Group and chairman of the BIÂN Chicago private wellness club. Boehm will share how he pivoted to turn multiple pandemic-era challenges into opportunities, resulting in the fastest growth his organization has experienced in 28 years.

"On the Menu" will chart the future of the industry across four panels:

In " The State of the Food Consumer ," Oscar Yuan , President of Ipsos Strategy3, will lead a panel of experts as they paint a portrait of the American shopper in 2022, from confidence to shopping behavior.

Then, in " Channel Evolution in Food and Beverage ," Sarah Lehman , vice president of Ipsos Channel Performance in the U.S., and Jesse Itzkowitz , Chief Behavioral Scientist at Ipsos, will host a discussion about the forces that drive impulsive orders online, in-store, and in between.

In " Extending Your Brand Beyond Functional Food ," Joseph DeVeny , U.S. leader for Ipsos' Innovation practice, and Joe Lonek , Director on the Ipsos Social Intelligence Analytics team, will lead a discussion on how brands can innovate products that meet consumers' values, from health and wellness to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

And finally, in "Marketing Food to Diverse Audiences," Manuel Garcia-Garcia , a senior leader promoting Diversity and Inclusion at Ipsos, and Lisa Zielinski , Vice President at Ipsos Creative Excellence, will consider how businesses can address Americans' demand for empathy, authenticity, and equitable representation.

The afternoon will also include a networking lunch and a cocktail reception presented by What the Future, Ipsos' strategic foresight magazine.

Learn more and register at https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/food-summit-2022.

