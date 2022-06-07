Intermountain Healthcare selects Gestalt and Hamamatsu to accelerate digital pathology adoption

Gestalt-Hamamatsu unified solution will provide end-to-end support to the entire workflow

SPOKANE, Wash., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc., a leading provider of digital pathology solutions, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., a leading provider of whole slide imaging systems, announced the implementation of a unified solution at Intermountain Healthcare. This combined solution will facilitate Intermountain Healthcare's adoption of digital pathology* and accelerate implementation across the entire Intermountain Healthcare system.

As laboratories adopt digital pathology, they must leverage complex hardware and software solutions ecosystems to augment their existing workflows. Intermountain Healthcare recognized the complexity of implementation and adoption of digital pathology. To facilitate adoption and help users recognize the value of digital pathology, Intermountain Healthcare opted for an open ecosystem that was genuinely interoperable. As a result, Intermountain Healthcare selected Gestalt and Hamamatsu to drive efficiencies while reducing turnaround times for their clinicians.

Dylan Miller, MD, who co-led the digital pathology implementation strategy at Intermountain Healthcare, noted, "Combining the flexibility, reliability, and durability of Hamamatsu's latest generation scanning technology with Gestalt's highly adaptable and interoperable image management and reporting solution has been an ideal pairing. We are able to meet diverse and dynamic needs across multiple lab sites and pathology groups in our system as we are rolling out digital pathology because of this tremendous partnership."

Don Ariyakumar, Product Manager at Hamamatsu stated, "Enabling customers to select the best-in-class solutions for their organization along with interoperability is critical for the adoption of digital pathology. We are thrilled to work with Gestalt and help Intermountain Healthcare reach its potential with Hamamatsu NanoZoomer digital pathology systems."

"A truly interoperable platform which incorporates every component necessary to streamline the workflow for pathologists is essential for leveraging the full benefits of digital pathology," said Lisa-Jean Clifford, COO & Chief Strategy Officer at Gestalt. "The deep integration of our Image Management System with Hamamatsu is a cornerstone of the digital process. PathFlow, our digital pathology solution, streamlines the workflow and case management for Intermountain Healthcare's pathologists through interoperability, increasing efficiency. Our ability to integrate bi-directionally with the LIS and EMRs to provide the right case to the right pathologist both internal to Intermountain Healthcare and to their external clients, regardless of their location, has a positive impact on their operations."

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is a leading manufacturer of photonics devices. We design, manufacture, and sell optical sensors, light sources, optical components, cameras, photometry systems, and measurement/analysis systems.

Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt Diagnostics is committed to bringing anatomic pathology into the digital age. The US company was formed in 2017 and provides enterprise solutions and services to transform anatomic pathology laboratories from glass slides, microscopes, and couriers to an automated, electronic digital workflow. Gestalt has developed its flagship product, PathFlow®, built upon its experience and expertise in a radiology PACS - Image Management System. This experience in radiology forged its success in developing and deploying a fully digital pathology solution specifically for pathology labs. The advisory board contains industry-leading pathologists who continually weigh in on Gestalt's development plans and the usability of solutions in clinical practice, education, and research.

