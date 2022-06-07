Delta Resumes Popular Nonstop Flights from Atlanta to Central Abaco in The Bahamas

Summer Vacations Make a Triumphant Return with Five-times Weekly Airlift to Marsh Harbour

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Monday, 6 June 2022, Delta Air Lines will relaunch weekly nonstop service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Marsh Harbour International Airport (MHH) in The Abacos, Bahamas. Travellers can now book flights and plan their next adventure, exploring the island's pristine, untouched beaches and picturesque streets.

In under two hours, visitors travelling from Atlanta will reach The Abacos, the boating capital of The Bahamas, known as an epicenter for island hoppers and a paradise for those drawn to the sea. Once ashore, guests find charming colonial towns, championship golf courses and newly reopened hotels and restaurants to enjoy.

There are a host of activities and new developments throughout The Abacos, making it a must-visit summer destination:

Visit the 160-year-old Elbow Reef Lighthouse for breathtaking views; dive below the waves to see storied shipwrecks, shallow coral reefs and sea turtle populations, or admire local artwork at Pete Johnston's Art Gallery and Foundry.

Earlier this year, the Bahama Beach Club reopened in Treasure Cay , a beloved beach-filled paradise, offering guests two-, three-, four- and five-room beachfront condos and two on-site restaurants.

The Abaco Club on Winding Bay landed a spot on Golfweek 's "Best Courses in 2022" list touting its Scottish-style links course and sparkling seaside backdrop.

Walker's Cay welcomed back fishermen in late 2021 with its newly enlarged superyacht marina and plans for additional amenities, including a pool, spa and bungalows.

The new nonstop route will operate five-times weekly, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, departing Atlanta at 11:05 a.m. EDT and returning from Marsh Harbour at 2:30 p.m. EDT. To learn more about The Bahamas, head to Bahamas.com, while travellers ready to pack their bags can book their flights today by visiting Delta.com.

The Bahamas is committed to the safety of its residents and visitors and continues to update on-island and arrival policies as necessary. To stay up-to-date on the latest protocols and entry requirements, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

