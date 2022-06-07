1WorldSync Acquires Aligntrac, Expanding Integration Options for Product Content Solutions

Combined technology and service capabilities deliver comprehensive content solutions

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced the acquisition of Aligntrac Solutions, a long-time partner and market leader in content management and syndication enablement. The acquisition will expand integration options, provide customers with additional capabilities and deliver a seamless platform experience.

"Aligntrac has been a strategic partner since 2006, and we're thrilled to officially bring their integration technology into our growing platform of product content solutions for commerce," said Randy Mercer, Vice President of Product at 1WorldSync, which is backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures. "Aligntrac gives brands, distributors, retailers and foodservice providers a simple integration option to the 1WorldSync platform where they can manage their product content to facilitate commerce experiences."

For nearly two decades, Aligntrac has helped customers streamline the flow of accurate and timely product information that enables the supply chain and powers winning e-commerce content experiences.

"We are excited to be part of the 1WorldSync team," said Dan Edwards, co-founder and CEO of Aligntrac. "In today's world of blended commerce, the efficient management and delivery of product content is essential for organizations to win in any sales channel. Together, we'll help our customers seamlessly navigate omnichannel strategies."

John Palazzolo, Aligntrac co-founder and CTO, added, "Whether your primary market is B2C or B2B, combining Aligntrac's content integration capabilities with 1WorldSync's comprehensive platform creates a powerful foundation for sharing content between brands, distributors and retailers."

Organizations can continue to take advantage of Aligntrac's solutions for content sharing and exchange, or leverage the services as part of a broader suite of 1WorldSync product content sourcing and creation solutions, including image and content capture and optimization. These capabilities increase speed-to-market for brands and retailers, providing the tools and support for content sourcing and creation, content enrichment and content distribution.

