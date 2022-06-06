Land O'Lakes launches cheese line in Wisconsin

Support Wisconsin farmers and cheesemakers with this award-winning cheese

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Land O Lakes® Cheese can now be found in the dairy case section of the grocery store with seven new products in select retailers.

Wisconsin farmers supply the milk that is shipped to the Land O'Lakes Kiel, Wisconsin plant, where it is made into award-winning cheese.

After decades of hand selecting the award-winning cheese being produced in Kiel, senior cheese grader Steve Schnell can now buy the cheese he selects for the Land O'Lakes brand in the dairy case section of his local grocery store near Kiel, Wisconsin.

"It means a lot to all of us at the Kiel facility to have the cheese we make available to purchase in the grocery store with the Land O Lakes brand on it," Steve said.

This launch marks the first time Land O Lakes® Shredded Cheese can be found in the dairy case cheese aisle in Wisconsin, and the farmstyle shredded cheese is just one of the varieties available in over 100 Metro Market and Pick 'n Save stores across the state.

The seven products available are:

Extra Sharp White Cheddar Chunk Cheese

Sharp Yellow Cheddar Chunk Cheese

Colby Jack Shredded Cheese

Sharp White Cheddar Shredded Cheese

Mexican Blend Shredded Cheese

Sharp Yellow Cheddar Shredded Cheese

Colby Jack Snack Cheese

Land O'Lakes Wisconsin farmer-member Amber Horn Leiterman, who farms with her family near Brillion, Wisconsin, has heard the same question in her community that Steve heard in his.

"We're proud to have cheese with the Land O Lakes brand in the dairy case section of the grocery store," said Amber. "We are very active in our community and are always get the question of where to buy the products that come from milk on our farm – and now we can point to the cheese in the dairy case section at our local store. We love being a part of the Land O'Lakes co-op because of the sense of community – and now we feel like we are showing up in our community that much more."

