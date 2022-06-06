JupiterOne Enters RSA 2022 With Fresh Funding, Unique Research and Books for Cybersecurity Practitioners, and Industry Accolades

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and SAN FRANCISCO , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne , the industry's leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform provider, enters RSAC 2022 with significant momentum. The company recently announced a valuation of over $1 billion after a $70 million Series C funding round, released brand new research with The 2022 State of Cyber Assets Report , and published two JupiterOne Press books for cybersecurity professionals, Cyber Defense Matrix The Essential Guide to Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape and Reinventing Cybersecurity .

The JupiterOne team kicked off its participation at RSAC with a strong presence in the South Hall of the Moscone Center, booth S-#325. There, attendees can catch a demo of the company's CAASM platform and its new Critical Assets feature, which helps security teams easily identify, analyze, and secure their most important cyber assets. The company will also unveil the platform's new Insights dashboards for Incident Response to immediately answer any security investigation and response question for any workload or cloud. Team members will also be on hand to discuss Starbase, an initiative JupiterOne launched earlier this year to deliver an open-source tool to collect assets and relationships from services and systems, including cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, security controls, and more. Demos will also take place at their partners' booths in the North Hall, Cisco (N-#6045) and Splunk (N-#5865).

Industry Recognitions

On the morning of RSAC Day 1, the company received several industry recognitions at the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards.

Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and organizers of the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards, recognized JupiterOne as the "Most Comprehensive Cybersecurity Startup of the Year," while JupiterOne's CAASM platform was awarded "Best Solution in SaaS/Cloud Security". In addition, JupiterOne founder and CEO Erkang Zheng was named "Next Gen Chief Executive Officer of the Year".

The company is also proud to announce that it has recently received additional accolades from FinTech Global and Great Place to WorkⓇ.

FinTech Global, the world's leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products, and industry events, featured JupiterOne in their third annual CyberTech100 list. Chosen by a panel of analysts and industry experts, the CyberTech 100 list features the world's 100 most innovative cybertech companies for financial services that have demonstrated innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, generate cost savings, or deliver efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

JupiterOne has also been Certified™ by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. According to the survey administered by the certifying organization, 98 percent of JupiterOne employees said the company is a great place to work – 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.

JupiterOne Sessions at RSAC

JupiterOne experts will be delivering several presentations at RSAC, including the following speaking slots in the main conference agenda:

Monday, June 6 - 8:30am to 9:20am in Moscone West 3018

Cyber Defense Matrix: Revolutions

Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research, JupiterOne

The Cyber Defense Matrix (CDM) helps people organize and understand gaps in their overall security program. This session will unveil new use cases including how to map startup vendors and security trends, anticipate gaps, develop program roadmaps, capture metrics, reconcile inventories, improve situational awareness. and create a board-level view of security programs.

Tuesday, June 7 - 9:40am to 10:30am in Moscone West 3002

How Behavioral Economics Can Help Make Better Security Decisions

Kelly Shortridge , Senior Principal Product Technologist, Fastly

Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research, JupiterOne

This session will show how behavioral economics can help practitioners understand why users make "bad security decisions" such as sharing devices, choosing poor passwords, and downloading questionable links. By understanding behavioral economics, security teams can help others, and themselves, make better security and risk decisions.

Tuesday, June 7 - 11:15am to 12:15pm in Moscone South 303

Reinventing Cybersecurity: Tales of Rebellion and Resistance (at DevOps Connect)

Jasmine Henry , Security Director, JupiterOne

Tracy Bannon , Senior Principal, The MITRE Corporation

Coleen Shane , Network Security Engineer, Quick Quack Car Wash

Breanne Boland , Product Security Engineer, Gusto

Reinventing Cybersecurity is an anthology of essays by leading women and non-binary security practitioners that explores a central theme of redefinition with diverse expert perspectives on the industry's technical and interpersonal aspects. This author panel will discuss how to operationalize a culture where security is shifted left in meaningful ways and how the industry needs rebels and revolutionaries who are willing to rethink everything.

Tuesday, June 7 - 2:25pm to 3:15pm in Moscone South 306

Hacking Her Career (H2C2)

Jasmine Henry , Security Director at JupiterOne

Mary Balogun , Security & Compliance Manager at Experian

Keenan Skelly , CEO of Shadowbyte

Mari Galloway , CEO of Cyberjutsu & Architect at Palo Alto Networks

This session will feature interactive roundtables that will explore short talks centered around best cyber books, resources, podcasts, owning the interview, better salary negotiations, high-growth careers, being heard, getting hands-on tech experience, playing to win, and much more.

Thursday, June 9 - 8:30am to 10:30am in Moscone West 2020

Cyber Defense Matrix Learning Lab

Jasmine Henry , Security Director, JupiterOne

Helen Patton , Advisory CISO, Cisco

Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research, JupiterOne

This Learning Lab will walk participants step-by-step through several use cases of CDM and how it can help practitioners organize their overall security program.

Summer of JupiterOne

Following RSAC, JupiterOne will be participating in several additional industry conferences, Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit 2022 (June 7-10), Cisco Live! (June 12-16) and Splunk .conf22 (June 13-16). A full list of JupiterOne's upcoming conference participation is below:

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2022

CISO Advisor at Cisco Security Daniel DeSantis and JupiterOne Solutions Architecture Director Akash Ganapathi will participate in a fireside chat during Gartner SRM 2022 on June 7-10 (Gaylord Convention Center, National Harbor, MD). They will discuss the new areas that security leaders must address when building a framework for a resilient security program, share field stories from their conversations with hundreds of CISOs, and reveal best practices to bring a resilient program to life. Demos will take place at the JupiterOne booth.

Cisco Live!

JupiterOne will exhibit and spread the word about cyber asset attack surface management at Cisco Live! on June 12-16 (Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas). JupiterOne and Cisco will co-host a reception at the Franklin Lounge on Monday, June 13. Attendees can register here. Demos will take place at the JupiterOne booth #3270.

Splunk .conf22

The JupiterOne team will discuss the company's recently announced partnership with Splunk at .conf22 on June 13-16 (MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas). In addition, founder and CEO Erkang Zheng, will present a thought leadership session titled Back to the Beginning: Why Breaches Still Occur and What Security Leaders Have Missed All Along. JupiterOne Solutions Architecture Director Akash Ganapathi and Integrations Product Manager Sam Andrus will also co-present a session to showcase the integration of the two solutions, unveiling the new JupiterOne Add-On for Splunk and the JupiterOne App for Splunk. Demos will take place at the JupiterOne booth.

Later this summer, the company will also exhibit at AWS re:Inforce on July 26-27 (Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston) and Black Hat USA on August 6-11 (Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas).

To learn more about JupiterOne please visit https://jupiterone.com .

Quotes

Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and Fellow at Enterprise Strategy Group

"Security leaders are challenged to create true visibility and control of assets within physical and cloud environments. Attack surfaces continue to grow rapidly, and organizations face more constant destructive security threats. CISOs need total visibility to make meaningful recommendations to the business about risk and opportunity. JupiterOne can help organizations that want to compete on proprietary, cloud-native technology. It can provide a foundation for quantitative business risk management with visibility into security context and relationships."

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"RSAC 2022 will really be our coming-out party as a company. The past several months have been a whirlwind as we have released many product features, secured new funding, launched the first of what will be an annual report on the state of cyber assets and become a publisher for security books which not only show best practices from the technical side, but challenge the diversity status quo in the industry."

Sounil Yu, CISO and Head of Research at JupiterOne

"With the concentration of bright and diverse minds, I can sharpen my thinking and understanding of our complex cybersecurity challenges more during one week of RSAC than I can over months of normal life. As a speaker, RSAC gives me an opportunity to give back what I have learned from other attendees and great giants of the past. It's an honor to pay it forward and share what little I know in the hopes that future generations of practitioners might benefit from standing on my shoulders."

Jasmine Henry, Security Director at JupiterOne

"RSAC 2022 will be an important moment for JupiterOne and the security industry as a whole to gather in-person at Moscone Center and discuss what it means to transform to greater challenges than ever before. In an unprecedented threat climate and economic pressures, security practitioners have a critical need for visibility into their assets and attack surface to act as strategic risk advisors to their organizations on threats, vulnerabilities, and opportunities."

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

