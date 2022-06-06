J.P. Morgan Closes Lynstone Special Situations Fund II with $2.4 Billion in Total Commitments, Surpassing $2 Billion Target

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the final closing of its Lynstone Special Situations Fund II ("Lynstone Fund II"), with $2.4 billion in capital raised from a broad set of institutional investors comprised of pension funds, insurance companies, foundations endowments and wealth managers across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Lynstone Fund II is investing in stressed, distressed, and event driven situations in European and North American private and public markets across the capital structure, where underlying assets are potentially discounted due to illiquidity or market disruption and where an event or catalyst has the strong potential to drive a positive total return.

Lynstone Fund II, which surpassed its $2 billion target, represents the second fund from J.P. Morgan Asset Management's $3.5 billion Global Special Situations ("GSS") team. The GSS team is led by Co-CIOs Leander Christofides and Brad Demong. The GSS team operates as part of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, a $218 billion platform spanning real estate, infrastructure, transportation, hedge funds, private equity, private credit, and liquid alternatives.

"We believe that GSS is well positioned to invest dynamically in market driven and bespoke private market investments globally to drive strong returns for our investors," said Brad Demong, Co-CIO, Global Special Situations, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Leander Christofides, Co-CIO, Global Special Situations, J.P. Morgan Asset Management said, "We are delighted that so many of our existing investors continue to partner with us. We welcome our new investors and their support for our investment approach and our ability to deliver performance through the cycle. "

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 50 years as an alternatives investment manager, US$218 billion in assets under management and more than 700 professionals (as of March 31, 2022), J.P. Morgan offers strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity, private credit, hedge funds, infrastructure, transportation, timber and liquid alternatives. Operating from offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information, visit jpmorgan.com/am.

