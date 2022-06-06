InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Medication Product for Dogs (CWC-105)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to conceal pet medication for easy consumption by a dog," said an inventor, from Lake St. Louis, Mo., "so I invented PILLS EASILY TAKEN. My design would prevent the pet from tasting and detecting the medication."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to administer a pill/medication to a pet dog. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to wrapping or concealing the pill in food. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it ensures that the dog does not turn away from the required medication. The invention features a flavorful design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

