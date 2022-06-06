Curbio Expands into Raleigh, N.C., with Fix Now, Pay Later Home Improvement Solution

POTOMAC, Md., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced that they have expanded their services into Raleigh, N.C. This is the second expansion for Curbio in the state of North Carolina this month, following their launch in Charlotte on May 18.

Curbio is a ground-breaking PropTech company that has set out to transform how realtors get listings market-ready by using technology to drastically improve customer experience. The solution is designed specifically to get homes on the market 60% faster and sold for top dollar, without the hassle of traditional home improvement services.

Curbio takes care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acts as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. The company does not have any project minimums or maximums, making their pay-at-closing solution ideal for listings of any size. From basic listing preparations to whole home makeovers, Curbio helps any listing become market-ready quickly and reliably.

"Raleigh is one of the hottest housing markets in the United States, making it a perfect fit for Curbio as we expand. Buyers in Raleigh want move-in-ready homes, and Curbio is the only completely turnkey pre-listing home improvement solution that allows real estate agents and homeowners to meet this demand without paying any cash up front. We can't wait to start providing Raleigh-area real estate agents, homeowners, and brokerages with access to our modern, seamless service," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio.

This is the sixth new-market expansion for Curbio this year, following their launches in Nashville, Tenn., Richmond, Va., Wilmington, Del., Charlotte, N.C., and Virginia Beach, Va. The company now serves 30 markets across the United States.

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

