THE MARLEY FAMILY, ISLAND RECORDS, AND UMe CELEBRATE THE 45TH ANNIVERSARY OF BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS EXODUS WITH A SERIES OF DIGITAL RELEASES

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today and throughout June, The Marley Family, Island Records, and UMe mark the 45th anniversary of Exodus – named the "Best Album of the 20th Century" by Time magazine in 1999 – with the digital premiere of three of the four nights from Bob Marley & the Wailers' historic run at London's Rainbow Theatre and a consolidated, revised digital Exodus: Deluxe Edition.

Following an assassination attempt in Kingston, Jamaica, in December 1976, Bob Marley and his band moved to London – in "exodus" from their home country – and recorded tracks for what became both the Exodus and Kaya albums. Marley's Exodus, featuring the timeless tracks "Jamming," "Three Little Birds," "One Love/People Get Ready," and the epic title song, came first, which led to early positive reviews, ten early dates around Western Europe and shows at the Rainbow Theatre in London's Finsbury Park during release week. But an injury to Bob led to the abrupt cancellation of the rest of the Exodus tour, including expected U.S. breakthrough shows scheduled for late summer, leaving June 1-2-3-4 the final performances by the Wailers that year.

"London was one of Daddy's favorite places to be; it's the city where his songwriting and creativity thrived. The Exodus album and his shows at The Rainbow are incredible examples of that. I'm so excited that his fans will finally be able to hear all four shows, in their entirety, the way they were meant to be heard, for generations to come." - Cedella Marley

A select number of tracks from each of the four nights of the Live at the Rainbow recordings have been included on previously released Deluxe Editions of Exodus, and audio and video of the full concert on June 4 was released during the year-long 75th Birthday Celebration, #Marley75, in 2020. Most of the legendary performances from the previous three nights, however, feature slightly different setlists – as well as alternate arrangements – that have never been heard until now. Bob Marley & The Wailers Live at the Rainbow: 1st June 1977 will debut June 3, the exact 45th anniversary of the original album's release; Live at the Rainbow: 2nd June 1977 will follow on June 10; and Live at the Rainbow: 3rd June 1977 will conclude the series on June 17. Across the three dates are 29 previously unreleased performances combined – that's more than ¾ of the shows. Listen to Bob Marley & The Wailers Live at the Rainbow: 1st June 1977 now HERE.

To round out the 45th Anniversary celebration, a revised and newly remastered Exodus: Deluxe Edition will also be released digitally on June 24. The Deluxe Edition features the ten original tracks from the album, plus 18 Singles & Sessions tracks; 13 of them are culled from two previous Deluxe Editions and adds previously unreleased tracks "Natural Mystic (Alternate Version)," and "The Heathen (Alternate Version)," and the rare 7-inch versions of "Exodus," "Jamming" and "Punky Reggae Party,' the original B-side to "Jamming." In addition to the unreleased tracks, the last two cuts were previously unavailable at all streaming services. Closing the deluxe are two additional bonus tracks: the edited live versions of "So Much Things To Say" from the June 1st show, previously released on the Deluxe Edition of Exodus 40 – The Movement Continues in 2017, and "Exodus," the finale from the Rainbow's June 2nd set, previously featured on the album's 2001 Deluxe Edition. Each performance is otherwise presented unedited within their respective live set. Click HERE to preorder Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus: Deluxe Edition. To listen to Bob Marley & the Wailers' Exodus: Deluxe Edition beginning June 24, click HERE.

In other news, Bob Marley: Legacy Episode Eight - "Rebel Music" recently received the Webby Award for the outstanding Video in Music category. The Webby Awards recognize the year's best of the internet, featuring websites, podcasts, apps, and other internet services, and the 26th Annual Webby Awards was the biggest in history, with more than 14,000 entries from over 70 countries and nearly 2 million votes cast by nearly 500,000 users. Bob Marley: Legacy, an ongoing mini-documentary series, features a collection of intimate conversations and interviews with his family, friends, and fans, woven together with his original music, remixes, and covers. Episode Eight - "Rebel Music" presents a global conversation about the importance of Bob Marley's work as a political and social activist and explores what Bob Marley fought for, who he influenced and why. This unique YouTube series provides fans a refreshing and cinematic journey through the life, legacy, and relevance Bob Marley still holds in this present day. Bob Marley: Legacy Episodes 1-9 are available on Bob Marley's official YouTube page. Watch Bob Marley: Legacy HERE

Exodus 45th Anniversary Track Lists:

Bob Marley & The Wailers

Live at the Rainbow: 1st June 1977

Listen to Bob Marley & The Wailers Live at the Rainbow: 1st June 1977 now HERE

1. Natural Mystic (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 5:10 *

2. So Much Things To Say (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 6:14

3. Guiltiness (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 7:27 *

4. The Heathen (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 8:06

5. I Shot the Sheriff (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 5:32 *

6. War/No More Trouble (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 9:55

7. Positive Vibration (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 5:32*

8. No Woman, No Cry (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 6:06

9. Lively Up Yourself (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 14:09

ENCORE

10. Jamming (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 7:56

11. Get Up, Stand Up (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 8:15

12. Exodus (Live at the Rainbow, June 1, 1977) 16:18

All tracks PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED except * issued on Exodus 40 - The Movement Continues: Deluxe Edition

Bob Marley & The Wailers

Live at the Rainbow: 2nd June 1977

Listen to Bob Marley & The Wailers Live at the Rainbow: 2nd June 1977 beginning June 10, HERE

1. Rebel Music (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 5:46

2. Burnin' and Lootin' (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 5:11

3. Them Belly Full (But We Hungry) (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 3:29

4. The Heathen (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 4:58

5. I Shot the Sheriff (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 4:46

6. Crazy Baldhead/Running Away (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 6:05

7. War/No More Trouble (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 7:44 **

8. No Woman, No Cry (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 7:53

9. Lively Up Yourself (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 9:41

ENCORE

10. Jamming (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 7:06 **

11. Get Up, Stand Up (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 7:26

12. Exodus (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977) 12:55

All tracks PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED except ** issued on Exodus: Deluxe Edition

Bob Marley & The Wailers

Live at the Rainbow: 3rd June 1977

Listen to Bob Marley & The Wailers Live at the Rainbow: 3rd June 1977 beginning June 17, HERE

1. Trenchtown Rock (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 5:48

2. Rebel Music (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 5:05

3. Burnin' and Lootin' (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 6:15 ***

4. Them Belly Full (But We Hungry) (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 4:15

5. The Heathen (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 5:21

6. I Shot the Sheriff (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 4:50

7. War/No More Trouble (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 9:14

8. Crazy Baldhead/Running Away (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 7:09

9. No Woman, No Cry (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 7:41

10. Lively Up Yourself (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 9:04

ENCORE

11. Jamming (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 6:24 ***

12. Get Up, Stand Up (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 7:30

13. Exodus (Live at the Rainbow, June 3, 1977) 11:35 ***

All tracks PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED except *** issued on Exodus 40 - The Movement Continues: Deluxe Edition

Bob Marley & The Wailers

Exodus: Deluxe Edition

Listen to Bob Marley & The Wailers Exodus: Deluxe Edition beginning June 24, HERE

ORIGINAL LP

1. Natural Mystic 3:27

2. So Much Things To Say 3:08

3. Guiltiness 3:20

4. The Heathen 2:32

5. Exodus 7:40

6. Jamming 3:32

7. Waiting In Vain 4:03

8. Turn Your Lights Down Low 3:40

9. Three Little Birds 3:01

10. One Love / People Get Ready 2:52

SINGLES & SESSIONS

1. Natural Mystic (Alternate Version) 3:35 previously unreleased ^

2. The Heathen (Alternate Version) 2:24 previously unreleased ^

3. Exodus (7") 3:59

4. Exodus (Version) 3:08

5. Jamming (7") 3:18 ^

6. Jamming (12") 5:52

7. Jamming (Dub) 3:04

8. Punky Reggae Party (7" B-side) 4:25 ^

9. Punky Reggae Party (12" B-side) 6:50

10. Punky Reggae Party (12") 9:18

11. Punky Reggae Party (12" Dub) 8:48

12. Waiting In Vain (Advert Mix) 3:59

13. Waiting In Vain (Alternate Version) 4:44

14. Roots (7" B-side) 3:43

15. Three Little Birds (Alternate Mix) 2:58

16. Keep On Moving 6:25

17. Keep On Moving (Dub) 7:15

18. Exodus LP Radio Ad 1:07

19. So Much Things To Say (Live at the Rainbow, June 1 1977 - edit) 4:25

20. Exodus (Live at the Rainbow, June 2, 1977 - edit) 11:46

^NEW TO STREAMING

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map but as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity. The official Bob Marley Facebook page draws more than 74 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

