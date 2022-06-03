247Health Partners with the American Cancer Society's Annual Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first phase of the long term partnership, 247Health is proud to partner with the American Cancer Society as the media sponsor of the Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic in Nashville. 247Health will develop a six-part series featuring coaches involved about how cancer impacted their lives and work and what motivates them to be involved.

"We are proud to partner with 247 health this year for our 2nd annual Coaches vs. Cancer Tennessee Golf Classic. Our partnership is a huge step forward in increasing awareness about living a healthy lifestyle, and continuing the funding around critical cancer research, prevention and patient services," shared Lindsey Langley, Senior Executive Director of the American Cancer Society in Tennessee.

Some of the noteworthy coaches involved include Casey Alexander (Belmont University), Nate James (Austin Peay), Lennie Acuff (Lipscomb University), Ryan Ridder (University of Tennessee), Kenny Anderson (Fisk University), Sean Farnham (ESPN), Dave Loos, Tamika Catchings (Co-Chair for the 2024 NBA All-Star Board of Directors), and Nell Fortner (Georgia Tech).

"For over 25 years, the Coaches vs. Cancer program has united coaches and fans nationwide to help the American Cancer Society defeat a common enemy – cancer," said Sam Savage, Partner at Savage Ventures and an American Cancer Society 2022 Tennessee Board Member. "This is a mission that 247Health shares with the American Cancer Society."

"247Health is on a mission to bring new life to health and wellness," said Mike King, Partner at 247Health. "The chance to work with the American Cancer Society and the coaches involved in this incredible event—and offer our expertise in content creation and omnichannel content distribution—for such a worthy and indispensable cause is really special."

The Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic Tip-Off Reception will be held Sunday, June 5th at Marathon Music City Works in Nashville, TN, followed by a day of prestigious golf at The Golf Club of Tennessee on June 6th. For more information about the event, visit www.coachesvscancertn.com.

