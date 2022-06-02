Valo Health to Participate in Upcoming Conferences and Events

BOSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, Inc ("Valo") , the technology company focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences and events:

David Berry, Valo Health CEO and founder:

New York Stock Exchange Health & Technology Investor Access virtual event - June 8, 2022

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York, NY - June 10, 2022

Morgan Stanley, Putting the Tech in Biotech: Exploring the World of Tech-Enabled Drug Development, New York, NY – June 28, 2022

The University of Chicago Polsky Center, Keynote Speaker, Compass Demo Day – June 29, 2022

Brandon Allgood, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer:

Egnyte annual Life Sciences Virtual Summit regarding the use of AI in drug discovery and clinical trials - June 15 , 2022

About Valo Health

Valo Health, Inc ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform™ is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, New York, NY, Branford, CT, and San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com .

Con­tacts:

Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Finan­cial Offi­cer

gbell@valohealth.com

Media: Jen­nifer Han­ley, VP Cor­po­rate Com­mu­ni­ca­tions

jhanley@valohealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Valo Health LLC