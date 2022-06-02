Register Now for the Inaugural Leadership Summit at the Forbes School of Business and Technology® Center for Women's Leadership June 15-16, 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the value of your influence? Come find out at this inaugural two-day Leadership Summit – Developing the Leader Within – presented by the Center for Women's Leadership at the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC).

Forbes and CWL (PRNewsfoto/University of Arizona Global Campus) (PRNewswire)

Through our keynote speakers and networking events, we'll focus on developing the leader that is already within you!

The Center for Women's Leadership is celebrating its third anniversary by presenting this FREE event that will be packed full of keynote speakers, powerful leadership stories, career services, networking events, and mindfulness activities that focus on bringing out and developing the leader who already lives within you! Find out more at cwl-uagc.org.

Day One – June 15, 2022

Agenda ::

10-10:30 a.m. PT | Leadership Career Services

Breakout 1: Resume Tips and Tricks with Rebecca Davis and Nicole Methven

Breakout 2: LinkedIn Crash Course: How to Significantly Improve Your Presence on LinkedIn

10:30-10:45 a.m. PT | Mindfulness Stretch with Lisa Fox

10:45-11 a.m. PT | Powerful Leadership Story with Asia Bribiesca-Hedin

Topic: Failure and Courage

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PT | Keynote with Oscar Garcia

Topic: Turning Adversity Into Positive Career Traits

12:30-1 p.m. PT | Networking/Roundtable Discussions

Topics: Self-Care, Belonging in the Workplace

Day Two – June 16, 2022

Agenda ::

10-10:30 a.m. PT | Leadership Career Services

Breakout 1: Resume Tips and Tricks with Rebecca Davis and Nicole Methven

Breakout 2: LinkedIn Crash Course: How to Significantly Improve Your Presence on LinkedIn

10:30-10:45 a.m. PT | Mindfulness Stretch with Kerissa Kuis

10:45-11 a.m. PT | Powerful Leadership Story with Dr. Victoria Garcia Wilburn

Topic: Professional Intersections of Personal Storytelling

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PT | Keynote with Tissa Richards

Topic: Stomp out Self-Doubt

12:30-2 p.m. PT | Networking/Roundtable Discussions

Topics: Imposter Syndrome, Professional Development

If you're a curious, growth-minded, change-driven and aspiring leader who has yet to discover the value of your influence – you won't want to miss these experts in the field share their tips! Visit cwl-uagc.org.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. UAGC is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. UAGC is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 27,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

