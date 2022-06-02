Informatica Celebrates Data Innovators at Annual Innovation Awards

Customers including Volvo, Hello Fresh, American Airlines and Belron Recognized as Data Leaders

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the 2022 Innovation Award winners. Now in its 22nd year, the awards honor customers' success in driving data-led digital transformations and intelligent data innovations.

Informatica Corp. (PRNewsfoto/Informatica Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The Informatica Innovation Awards recognize customers implementing projects that are not only strategic and measurable but align with the Informatica values of We DATA: Do Good, Act as One Team, Think Customer First, and Aspire for the Future. The six categories encompass initiatives around master data management, analytics and AI, cloud data warehousing and data lakes, customer 360, data cataloging, data engineering, data governance and privacy, data strategy and other data-driven digital transformation projects.

Informatica chose the winners based on their vision, creativity and leadership, and how they are driving their data-driven digital transformation with the support of Informatica solutions. The nominations were judged on multiple criteria, including transformational impact, creativity and innovation, leverage and scope, complexity, and environmental or social impact.

This year the following organizations have driven change and value for their business by leveraging the power of the Intelligent Data Management Cloud and have been recognized as the 2022 Innovation Award winners:

Intelligent Digital Enterprise of the Year: PepsiCo

Intelligent Analytics, AI & Data Warehouse/Datalake: Willis Towers Watson

Intelligent Cloud Modernization: BMC Software

Intelligent Master Data Management & 360 Applications: Belron

Intelligent Data Governance & Privacy: American Airlines

Intelligent Data Strategy & Vision: Volvo





"As modernization projects shift gears into digital transformations, we're seeing the true data leaders taking the next step in becoming intelligent data enterprises," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "This is because enterprises that have data at their core innovate faster, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and comply with regulations with ease. The Informatica Innovation Awards celebrate our customers who are leading the way, leveraging our Intelligent Data Management Cloud to drive value from their data, redefining what it means to be a data leader."

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

CONTACT:

Informatica Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Informatica