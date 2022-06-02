Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Ask Me Anything 2.0" App

Newly Redesigned Link in Bio App Gives Creators Additional Tools to Make Interactive Question-and-Answers Experiences

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media today, announced the launch of Ask Me Anything 2.0, a redesigned app that gives creators additional tools to host ongoing Ask Me Anythings (AMAs) through their Link in Bio.

Ask Me Anything allows followers to submit questions to their favorite creators, who respond with short videos that go live on a public feed. The new, updated version of the app, Ask Me Anything 2.0, builds on the capabilities of its predecessor by adding new features to make the app more streamlined. Within the app, creators can now accept video or written questions from their fans and set an optional countdown timer to let their followers know when they're available. The added dashboard makes it easy for creators to manage all AMAs in one place. Past AMAs are archived and available to both creators and their followers after they end.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

