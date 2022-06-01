TrustRadius and SlapFive Host Inaugural CustomerX Impact Awards

The first awards program to recognize leaders of customer marketing and advocacy (CMA) programs that drive strategic growth initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, TrustRadius and SlapFive will host the inaugural CustomerX Impact Awards, recognizing superstars in Customer Marketing and Advocacy (CMA).

The award winners, chosen through peer nomination and an expert panel of judges, will be announced on September 20 at CustomerX Con 2022 in Boston, MA. Nominations are open to the public today .

The award categories highlight customer engagement strategies that go beyond case studies, reference calls, and testimonials. They emphasize CMA programs that drive growth initiatives such as penetrating a new market, launching a new product, surpassing specific competitors' efforts, executing strategic customer review programs, and cross-sell, upsell, and retention and expansion campaigns.

TrustRadius is partnering with SlapFive, a customer marketing software platform, to co-sponsor this awards program. The distinguished panel of judges features established CMA advocates and professionals, including Megan Burns, Founder and Principal, Experience Enterprises; Ryan Henley, Chief Customer Officer, Bandwidth Inc.; Bill Lee, Founder, Center for Customer Engagement; and David Meerman Scott, Speaker and Author of The New Rules of Marketing and PR and Fanocracy.

"We're now in the age of customer-led growth, which makes it essential for customer marketing and advocacy professionals to elevate their roles," said Jeff Ernst, Co-Founder and CEO of SlapFive. "These awards recognize CMA leaders who don't just respond to the endless barrage of requests for customer proof, but proactively devise programs that mobilize customers to drive the most important strategic growth initiatives of their executive teams."

The CustomerX Impact Awards highlight some of the high-achieving professionals in CMA seeking to mobilize customers and use their brand advocacy to drive strategic growth initiatives in measurable ways.

"Based on our research, we know that virtually 100% of buyers want to self-serve their buying journey," said Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "As vendors adapt to this new reality, CMA departments need to build their customer review presence where buyers research, then work with the rest of the marketing team to activate the customer voice to validate marketing claims. This is why we're especially excited to partner with SlapFive to honor CMA practitioners who are at the forefront of these changes. We're encouraging companies to start nominating their team members and share in our efforts to recognize them now that voting has opened on our site."

The general public will be able to nominate CMA professionals between June 1-August 3, 2022. Category finalists will be announced on August 20, a month prior to CustomerX Con 2022.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About SlapFive

SlapFive is the first Customer Marketing & Advocacy Software platform for driving Customer-Led Growth. By combining Customer Content, Customer Advocacy, Customer References, and Customer Campaigns into a single solution, SlapFive gives companies complete visibility into all customer engagement activities and their influence on revenue. Over 100 Customer Marketing professionals rely on SlapFive to mobilize customers to drive strategic growth initiatives that improve customer acquisition, adoption, expansion, retention and renewal.

