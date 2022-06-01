Stella Announces Philippe Sanchez As New CEO

Sanchez will steer the mental health company's operations and oversee its global expansion bringing greater accessibility and relief to those who suffer from PTSD and emotional traumas.

CHICAGO, June 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella ( www.stellacenter.com ), the pioneering medical leader in revolutionary treatments for emotional trauma, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and mental health management via the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) and Ketamine Infusion Therapy , announced today the appointment of Philippe Sanchez as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

As CEO, Sanchez will chart out Stella's expansion and position the company as a leader in the mental health space by prioritizing the research of emotional traumas and its biological precision treatments.

"Stella's core mission is to alleviate suffering from debilitating mental trauma symptoms," said Michael Gershenzon, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "Philippe's proven ability to rapidly expand the company's national and global footprint will ensure that more people will gain access to these life-changing treatments and regain their quality of life."

Sanchez is a seasoned Chief Executive and has served early-stage organizations in the healthcare, multi-unit retail and technology sectors for the past 20+ years. His career spans several industries and a track record of leading international global organizations, working with world-class brands such as Nike, Disney, Starbucks, and Getty Images.

"Mental trauma is a global health crisis that most of us experience in our everyday lives leading to painful personal afflictions with large societal costs," said Philippe Sanchez, CEO at Stella. "I'm very proud to join a pioneering company like Stella. Working closely with the largest network of SGB and trauma-informed mental health care providers in the US, we will deliver more breakthrough treatments for emotional trauma that will save lives, build stronger families and communities, and bring back hope to those who suffer from symptoms."

Sanchez earned a Master of Business Administration in International Marketing from INSEAD and a Master of Mechanical Engineering from INSA LYON in Lyon, France. He serves as a Member of the Board of Trustees for the French American International School, and a Board Member, VP, of Rochambeau. In January 2011, Sanchez was appointed by the French Prime Minister to the French Foreign Trade Advisors. He resides with his family in San Francisco, CA.

MORE ABOUT STELLA: Stella's team of medical doctors, psychologists, patient care coordinators, and tireless advocates are on a mission to create a world where no person needlessly suffers from symptoms following trauma. Stella offers effective, peer-reviewed, breakthrough trauma treatments. Stella innovates like lives depend on it – because they do. www.stellacenter.com

