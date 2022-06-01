Shell completes acquisition of Landmark fuel and convenience network

HOUSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell Retail and Convenience Operations LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell Oil Products US (Shell), has completed the acquisition of certain company-owned fuel and convenience retail sites from the Landmark group of companies (Landmark). The acquisition also includes supply agreements for the independently operated fuel and convenience sites.

Building on the strength of its existing networks, this acquisition brings Shell closer to its customers and enhances Shell's market presence by growing its mobility footprint in a key region in the U.S., which is one of the largest fuels and convenience retail markets in the world.

With this acquisition, Shell is advancing its Powering Progress strategy in three ways: by growing its retail footprint in a core market, by providing opportunities to offer customers expanded fuelling options (including electric vehicle charging, hydrogen, biofuels and lower-carbon premium fuels) and by allowing for the growth of non-fuel sales through an enhanced convenience offering.

Notes to editors

October 26, 2021 , Shell On, Shell announced it had reached an agreement to purchase the Landmark fuel and convenience network.

More than 1,400 Landmark team members enable Shell to grow its company-owned network in the U.S.

TPG will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell Retail and Convenience Operations LLC, within Shell's Downstream Mobility business.

Shell remains committed to collaborating with wholesalers and dealers to serve customers, drive business value, and thrive through the energy transition. Shell will continue to support and grow with our wholesalers, dealers, and JV partners who own and operate more than 13,000 Shell-branded sites across the U.S.

