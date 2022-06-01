Sage Veterinary Imaging Opens New Treatment Center in Sandy

Better imaging elevates the level of pet care in SLC area

SANDY, Utah, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets in the Salt Lake City area now have access to human-quality imagery to get the treatment they deserve, thanks to the new Sage Veterinary Imaging (SVI) in Sandy. Working closing with local veterinarians, SVI offers the latest research-grade technology to obtain highly detailed images that enable accurate diagnosis and effective treatment plans for SLC pets. The new clinic is located at 8590 S 1300 E, Sandy.

We offer fast, human-quality imaging, and work with local veterinarians to deliver the treatment pets need.

"When our pets are in pain, they can't tell us where it hurts," explains Dr. Jaime Sage, chief radiologist and founder. "Our mission is to help find answers fast using our human-quality imaging, and work with local veterinarians to deliver the treatment your pet needs."

"The technology we offer pets is comparable to services at many healthcare facilities for humans. It's not possible for many veterinarians to offer this type of high-level diagnostic equipment," according to Dr. Sage. "For area veterinarians, it means having a clearer picture of the problem that will yield a better outcome for the pet."

The Sandy clinic is accredited by the American College of Veterinary Radiology (ACVR) and includes:

3T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). MRI uses a powerful magnetic field, radio waves and a computer to produce detailed pictures of organs, soft tissues, and other internal body structures. MRI has been used for more than 30 years in veterinary medicine to diagnose or assess brain tumors, slipped discs, spinal cancer, inner ear infections, liver shunts, ACL tears, lameness, and various joint injuries. The 3T MRI offers twice the accuracy in half the time.

128-slice computed tomography (CT) scanner ; A CT scan is a diagnostic imaging procedure that uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the inside of the body including bones, muscles, fat, organs and blood vessels. The 128-slice CT scanner offers more detectors than a 16 or 64 slice CT, larger volume coverage and shorter scan times.

High-resolution console ultrasound . Ultrasound enables the veterinary team to visualize disease processes more clearly and perform biopsies more accurately. Ultrasound is commonly used to diagnose conditions such as liver disease, kidney disease, pancreatitis , intestinal foreign-body obstruction, and abdominal cancer.

Echocardiography with full workups. An electrocardiogram ( ECG /EKG) records the electrical signals in the heart and can quickly detect heart problems and monitor the heart's health.

Image-guided biopsies. An image-guided biopsy allows the veterinarian to biopsy suspicious areas that can't readily be seen or felt through the skin. Using an imaging technique such as ultrasound, the veterinarian can guide the biopsy needle into the best position to obtain a sample of suspicious cells.

The Sandy imaging center is the third location for SVI; other imaging centers are located in Midvale, Utah and Round Rock, Texas.

About Dr. Jaime Sage, DVM, MS, DACVR

Dr. Sage received her veterinary training at Texas A&M. After completing a radiology residency, she received further training as an MRI specialist with Patrick Gavin, PhD, DACVR/RO who wrote the definitive textbook on the subject and is one of the early pioneers of veterinary MRI. Dr. Sage is currently president of the CT/MRI society of the American College of Veterinary Radiology.

Dr. Sage has issued over 20,000 MRI reports over the past 15 years and lectures frequently at meetings and conferences worldwide.

