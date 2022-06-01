MyOme Presents New Data at ASCO 2022 on Cross-ancestry Polygenic Risk Score for Breast Cancer

Study highlights potential of Polygenic Risk Scores (PRS) to improve breast cancer risk assessment in women across multiple ancestries

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyOme , a clinical whole genome platform analysis company, today announced new data on a cross ancestry polygenic risk score (caPRS) for breast cancer that will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Using a proprietary informatics approach to PRS that provides benefit across multiple ancestries, MyOme showed a significant association between their caPRS and breast cancer in a study including more than 130,000 women across multiple ancestries

MyOme, a clinical whole genome sequencing and analysis platform company (PRNewswire)

"Only 5 to 10% of breast cancer is thought to be caused by single gene mutations. Polygenic risk scores aggregate hundreds or potentially thousands of variants into a single measure of disease risk. PRS has the potential to inform the 90-95% of women without rare breast cancer genetic mutations of their risk for breast cancer," said Akash Kumar, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of MyOme.

Key findings from the study include:

caPRS was highly correlated with odds of breast cancer across ancestries.

caPRS performed better across multiple ancestries than when applying a widely used European-based PRS across the same ancestries. For example, caPRS demonstrated a 5% increase in odds ratio for African/Black women (1.24 [1.08-1.4] to 1.30 [1.15-1.48])

"Polygenic risk scores have primarily shown benefit in Caucasian women due to limited data on individuals of non-European ancestry. However, our data highlights the opportunity to use cross ancestry PRS to better predict breast cancer risk for women across multiple ancestries who may be missed otherwise," said Kate Im, PhD, head of research at MyOme and author on the study. "Our cross ancestry PRS sets the foundation for a more inclusive risk assessment tool."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and a leading cause of cancer mortality. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated there will be 287,850 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in the U.S. and around 43,250 deaths in 2022.

Abstract #: 10540

Title: Cross-ancestry polygenic risk score for breast cancer risk assessment

Authors: Tshiaba, P., et al.

Session Title: Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Hereditary Cancer

Session Date & Time: Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

About MyOme

MyOme is a clinical whole genome analysis platform company helping families understand their risk for inherited diseases. MyOme leverages the power of the whole genome for a lifetime of actionable insights. Certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), MyOme is based in Menlo Park, California. For more information, visit myome.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MyOme, Inc