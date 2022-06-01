Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ("LMP" or the "Company) (NASDAQ: LMPX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired LMP securities between June 29, 2021 and May 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lmpx.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC (PRNewswire)

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: investors: (1) that the Company engaged in the improper identification and elimination of intercompany transactions; (2) that the Company used incorrect estimates for chargeback reserves for finance and insurance products; (3) that the Company had misclassified certain items in its financial statements which impacting balance sheet and income statement financial statement captions; (4) that there were material weaknesses in LMP's internal control over financial reporting; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company overstated its revenue; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate certain of its previously issued financial statements and results; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lmpx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Clients Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in LMP you have until July 26, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC