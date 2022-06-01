The Habit Burger Grill Brings Its Signature Flavor To "Sin City" With New Drive-Thru on June 5th

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more announces the grand opening of a new location in Las Vegas, NV. Located at 4434 N. Rancho Drive, the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' beginning June 5th.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering. Curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Pinnacle Management Group LLC to expand our presence in Southern Nevada," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "We look forward to serving up our award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, delicious sides and more to our Las Vegas fans."

"We are so excited to open our fourth Habit Burger Grill drive-thru and eighth restaurant in Las Vegas! Our team can't wait to fire up our grills and serve the Northwest Las Vegas community," said Cesar Shih, Pinnacle Management Group LLC.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant's dining room will be open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30am – 9:30pm with the drive-thru remaining open until 10:00pm and Friday – Saturday from 10:30am – 10:00pm with the drive-thru remaining open until 11:00pm.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" and featured in Newsweek's "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022." The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 330 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 13 international locations, seven in China and six in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

