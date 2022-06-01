Graphite One Names Award Winning Geologic Engineer and Operator, Mike Schaffner as Senior Vice President, Mining

Schaffner Will Oversee G1 2022 Drilling Program & Feasibility Study Field Season

PFS on track for completion in 2Q 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company"), developing a complete domestic U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of mining veteran Mike Schaffner as Senior Vice President, Mining of the Company's wholly–owned Alaskan subsidiary, Graphite One (Alaska) Inc.,effective July 1, 2022.

Prior to joining G1, Mr. Schaffner worked at Ambler Mining, where he oversaw engineering work for the Arctic pre-feasibility study and managed the metallurgical test work program for the company's drilling program. He joined Ambler after 15 years with Newmont Mining, rising through positions of increasing responsibility to the level of General Manager at the Carlin Gold Mine, Cripple Creek and Victor Mines, managing operating budgets in excess of $750 million and a workforce of 1200 employees. Mr. Schaffner began his mining career with Echo Bay Mining and Coeur Mining at operations in Nevada.

Mr. Schaffner's operations are three-time winners of the National Mining Association's Sentinels of Safety award, recognizing the U.S.'s safest mines for continuous injury-free operations. He holds two patents related to bio-oxidation heap leaching. He received his bachelor's degree in Geologic Engineering from the Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology.

"G1 will benefit greatly from Mike's long record of superior performance in mining operations," said Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One. "Mike's hallmark has been operational excellence, while maintaining a strong working relationship within local communities and regulatory agencies. He's the right addition to our team as we step up to the next level."

"I'm excited to join the Graphite One team as the company moves into its next phase of development," Mr. Schaffner said. "I've been involved at every stage in the development process, from design to start-up, into operation and closure. I'm ready to help the team realize G1's tremendous potential of becoming America's first US graphite mining operation since 1990."

The Company also announces that Stan Foo, COO of Graphite One (Alaska) Inc., will retire, effective July 1, 2022. "The Board of Directors sincerely thanks Stan for his dedication to Graphite One," said Doug Smith, Executive Chair of Graphite One. "His sound guidance – and particularly his commitment to making Graphite One a good neighbor of our local communities – is a testament to his leadership these past four years. We wish him the best in his well-earned retirement."

Graphite One's Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 per cent import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is planning a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution. The Graphite One project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode manufacturing plant expected to be located in Washington State and anchored by the development of the Graphite Creek resource near Nome, Alaska. Also included is the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy - a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and other battery materials, to be co-located at the Washington State site.

As announced on March 7th 1, Graphite One Inc.'s Graphite Creek resource in Alaska has been cited as the largest known graphite deposit in the United States by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) in its updated U.S. Mineral Deposit Database (USMIN).

The USGS report confirms Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy's statement in support of Graphite One's designation as a U.S. government high-priority infrastructure project, stating, "Graphite Creek is the largest deposit of graphite in the nation and would be a superior domestic supply of this critical mineral.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. (GPH: TSX–V; GPHOF: OTCQB) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), whereby the Company could potentially become an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade anode materials primarily for the lithium–ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment, potential graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, is expected to be processed into concentrate at a graphite processing plant. The proposed processing plant would be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. Graphite anodes and other value–added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility, the location of which is the subject of further study and analysis. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project once a feasibility study is completed.

