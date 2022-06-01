Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces New "Tip Jar+" App

New App Streamlines Crowdfunding And Monetization For Your Link In Bio

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Tip Jar+, a new app that gives creators a modern and optimized tip jar experience and lets Creators give back to their audience by offering free or discounted premium content to fans and followers through their Link in Bio.

Tip Jar+ on the Koji App Store (PRNewswire)

Tip Jar+ is an evolution of Koji's original Tip Jar app, which will remain live in the App Store. The app underwent a complete redesign to make it more user-friendly for fans and followers who want to leave a tip for their favorite creators through their Link in Bio. Within the app, creators can upload full-screen content, customize the call-to-action button, and leave personalized thank you notes for fans who donated.

Within the app, creators can also showcase a bonus offer (photos, videos, and downloadable files) to their audience that will only be made available after donating to the tip jar. Fans and followers have until the page refreshes to purchase the bonus content.

The new apps are free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Tip Jar+ on the Koji App Store

Which Tip Jar is right for you?

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji