National Press Club Statement on Death of French Journalist In Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the death of French Journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was working in Ukraine.

"Our hearts are broken for the family and colleagues of Fredric Leclerc-Imhoff, who became the 14th journalist killed in Ukraine. According to reports, Fredric was killed when he was struck in the neck by shrapnel from a Russian artillery round. At the time he was riding in an armored vehicle following a bus carrying refugees from the Severodonetsk region. Fredric was on his second trip covering the war in Ukraine. He worked for BFMT, one of France's most watched news channels, where he had been employed about 6 years. He was 32. There must be a full accounting and accountability for his tragic death."

