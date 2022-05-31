BETHESDA, Md., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it is combining its fund management, proprietary capital, high yield, and seniors bridge lending groups into the Investment Management & Proprietary Capital Group, which will be led by Mitchell Resnick. As part of his new role, Mr. Resnick will also serve as president of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc. (WDIP), Walker & Dunlop's wholly-owned alternative investment manager.

Mitchell Resnick to Lead Walker & Dunlop’s Newly Formed Investment Management & Proprietary Capital Group (PRNewswire)

In today's macroeconomic landscape, alternative capital sources are more important to sponsors than ever before. By combining these groups, Walker & Dunlop will more effectively navigate its clients through evolving market dynamics as well as provide a broad and diversified suite of equity and debt products for all property types. Last year, the combined groups invested nearly $200 million in equity and originated $3.3 billion in debt across the commercial real estate market and we expect the realized synergies of these business lines to fuel future platform growth.

"Mitch's established relationships and commercial real estate experience will be an invaluable addition to the proprietary capital, high yield, seniors bridge, and WDIP teams," commented Sheri Thompson, Executive Vice President of Affordable Housing, Investment Management & Proprietary Capital. "As we continue to pursue our mission of matching the diverse investment needs of our investors with the capital needs of commercial real estate owners, we are thrilled to have Mitch, an industry veteran and tenured Walker & Dunlop employee, bolster collaboration and cross-selling throughout our platform."

"Commercial real estate remains a consistent and stable source of value in the capital markets, and I am excited to elevate Walker & Dunlop's product offerings as we continue to build one of the most versatile, skilled, and diversified financial services companies," Mr. Resnick said. "Walker & Dunlop has established itself as a truly unique force in the market, thanks to our talented team of investment professionals, our unparalleled brand and our ongoing development of innovative technology."

Mr. Resnick joined Walker & Dunlop in 2016, bringing over 25 years of commercial real estate experience with him. Prior to his new role, he served as Treasurer of the firm. Before joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Resnick led Freddie Mac's Multifamily Capital Markets department where he oversaw the growth of Freddie's lending and securitization programs and he also spent 15 years at Goldman Sachs on the Mortgage Trading Desk.

Walker & Dunlop and its affiliates currently hold over $15 billion in assets under management, far surpassing the company's Drive to '25 goal of reaching $10 billion in assets under management by 2025.[i] To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's long-term strategic plans, read our Drive to '25 press release.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology makes us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,300 employees across every major U.S. market , Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work ® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities .

About Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners is an alternative investment manager that provides capital solutions to middle-market commercial real estate sponsors. Investing on behalf of insurance companies, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and high-net worth individuals, WDIP partners with sponsors whose transactions are in need of financing but are under-served by institutional capital. The Denver, Colorado-based firm has $1.2 billion assets under management through investment vehicles focused on opportunistic, value-add, and income-oriented commercial real estate strategies. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States, WDIP has unmatched access to proprietary resources and market intelligence. This partnership offers clients unique, real-time insights into market movements, valuation, pricing, and underwriting. For more information, visit www.wdinvestmentpartners.com .

All investments have risk of loss and WDIP cannot guarantee any investment strategy will achieve its goals and objectives. Nothing herein is an offer to sell any security, including an interest in any private fund.

iAssets under management includes both WDIP regulatory assets under management and Walker & Dunlop non-advisory managed assets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.