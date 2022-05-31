Inviz.tv Establishes May 31st as First-Annual "Pride Eve" Celebration

The countdown to Pride Month will be celebrated nationwide through a digital telethon program simulcast across Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, and on Inviz.tv.

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inviz.tv , an Invisible Narratives company, today announces the first-ever "Pride Eve" celebration, an annual holiday to celebrate and countdown to Pride Month.

To launch the first-ever Pride Eve, Inviz.tv has partnered with over 100 creators, influencers, and artists, reaching an audience of millions, to establish one day for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to come together - no matter where they are located - to celebrate Pride as one.

Inviz.tv is partnering with Jake Webb, President and Founder of Slash Studios and Range Media Partners to produce a simulcast "digital telethon" to reach the LGBTQ+ community and allies nationwide. Inviz.tv will be joined in the simulcast by over a dozen of the creators, influencers, and artists who have participated in the campaign to launch Pride Eve - many of whom will be streaming the broadcast at the same time directly to their fans through their social media channels.

Viewers can tune in tonight at 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST on Inviz.tv , their Youtube, Instagram, and TikTok accounts, or through the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation ("GLAAD") Instagram .

This year, Inviz.tv and its partners are asking: Who will you #RaiseYourFlag for? In addition to the Pride Eve celebration, creators, influencers, and artists are powering the digital telethon to support organizations fighting for the LGBTQ+ community. Over 20 different Pride flags representing the LGBTQ+ community are available for purchase at Inviz.tv. The #RaiseYourFlag campaign will continue throughout the month of June, with all donations and proceeds supporting GLAAD , The Trevor Project , and Project Contrast.

"Our goal at Invisible Narratives, and that of our partners, is for May 31st this year, and every year going forward, to become a nationwide celebration of love and acceptance," said Catherine McEvoy, Co-President of Invisible Narratives. "When this concept was in its early stages, we could never have imagined the talent that has shown up and continues to show up - not only to support this initiative but to take a stand against hate. Not to mention the reach they'd have. It is because of this momentum we are confident Pride Eve will become an annual holiday where we support the LGBTQ+ community as a nation."

Invisible Narratives will also be hosting an in-person VIP event to celebrate Pride Eve, with the creators, influencers, and artists who are championing the cause. DJ Alex Chapman will perform live at this first-ever celebration tonight at Poppy Nightclub in West Hollywood where the stars will countdown to Pride Month together.

To learn more about Pride Eve and to #RaiseYourFlag visit Inviz.tv .

