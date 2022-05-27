R.H. Boyd to host The Vision Conference™- Empowering Forward-thinking Leaders for Today and Tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Vision Conference™, in conjunction with the 116thannual session of the National Baptist Congress, will take place June 16–18, at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown Hotel.

R.H. Boyd, in partnership with Northern Theological Seminary, is excited offer an enhanced benefit with registration. All 2022 registrants receive immediate access to six video courses at Seminary Now™, a streaming video platform with short courses in Bible, theology, ministry, and contemporary issues.

In partnership with Barna Group, RHB will host the Faith Leaders Luncheon for a panel discussing Barna's "Trends in the Black Church" study. This dynamic conversation will center on the implications of their findings and the future and longevity of the Black church as we know it. Esteemed panelists to include Dr. LaDonna Boyd, Pastor Breonus Mitchell, Bishop Joseph W. Walker III, Rev. Dr. Judy D. Cummings, and Dr. Forrest E. Harris.

Select offerings from Seminary Now™ include:

Jesus and the Gospels

Dr. Scot McKnight makes accessible his decades of teaching and writing on Jesus and the Gospels as he introduces the person of Jesus as He is revealed in the Gospels and in the testimony of the earliest Christians.

Black Church Studies

Rev. Dr. Marshall Hatch takes viewers on a journey through the history and impact of the Black Church in America, from the religion of white slaveholders passed to enslaved peoples to the role of the church today in the era of Black Lives Matter, including the Civil War, Reconstruction, the development of Black denominations due to segregation, prominent Black church leaders and theologians, the Civil Rights era, and the new time of racial reckoning in America today.

Select Vision Conference™ offerings include:

Building Legacies: Financial Literacy and Growth Strategies

Focused, practical conversation on building a strong financial foundation and generational wealth. Course taught by leadership at Citizens Bank. (In-person and virtual/live stream access)

Women of Faith

Course discussion will highlight how faith communities can both support and hinder healthy approaches to womanhood and examine some essential practices to maintain a synthesis of faith and personal regimens to be healthy in every way, facilitated by Vision Conference™ Women's Ministry leader Rev. Olivia M. Cloud . (In-person and virtual/live stream access available)

To register for the Vision Conference™ or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visitvisionconference.org. Follow on Instagram @visionconference_official and @rhboydco for additional details.

