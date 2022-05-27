InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toilet to Reduce Bathroom Odors (RKH-261)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to vent effluvium air from a toilet bowl," said an inventor, from Rockville, Va., "so I invented the EXHAUST TOILET. My design would efficiently remove foul bathroom odors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a toilet. In doing so, it reduces odors within the bathroom. It also eliminates the need for a traditional exhaust fan. As a result, it could make a bathroom environment more pleasant. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp