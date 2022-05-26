BORROWED TIME TATTOO GIVES BACK TO RMHC TO CELEBRATE THEIR FIFTH ANNIVERSARY

Borrowed Time Tattoo Shop, known for their realism tattoo designs, gives back to charity for 5-year anniversary

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning tattoo artist, Jon Nelson, channels his twelve years of experience in the field of body art into his tattoo studio, Borrowed Time. In honor of their fifth year anniversary, Nelson wanted to celebrate by donating a percentage of their proceeds for the month of May to Ronald McDonald House Charities. RMHC is an independent, non-profit organization that strives to support the health and well-being of children and their families through their programs.

Jon Nelson, owner of Borrowed Time Tattoo in Fort Lauderdale, FL. (PRNewsfoto/Borrowed Time Tattoo) (PRNewswire)

Nelson, born and raised in New Jersey, began tattooing as an apprentice straight out of high-school. After years of perfecting his craft at local tattoo shops in Jersey and Florida, Nelson decided it was time to make his dream a reality.

"I had my doubts about whether or not I'd make money and be successful or just completely fail—but I knew it was worth taking the risk", says Nelson. Seven years later, Borrowed Time Tattoo was born and has been nothing short of a success.

Over the last two years, Nelson's TikTok account, @jonnelson_tattoos, has gained a following of over 558k with views anywhere from 200k to 20.9M. His cinematic content is no doubt the epitome of creative satire.

In celebration of their fifth anniversary this May, Nelson chose to give back to Ronald McDonald House Charities because he values and supports their mission in assisting children and their families well-being through difficult times. Nelson has family members and friends whose lives were forever changed under the compassionate and supportive care provided by RMHC during their time of need.

Located in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Borrowed Time Tattoo is a tattoo and piercing shop owned and operated by award winning artist, Jon Nelson. With 12 years in the industry, Nelson is a versatile artist known for his meticulous blackwork designs and black and gray realism. Borrowed Time Tattoo is located at 410 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Book with Jon or any of their talented artists by calling ahead or visiting Borrowed Time Tattoo's website. To see more of Jon Nelson and his team's work follow @jonnelson_tattoos on Instagram and TikTok.

Contact: Jon Nelson

Phone: 954-530-4122

Email: borrowedtimeco@gmail.com

Website: https://borrowedtimetattoo.com/

