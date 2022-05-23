WILLIAM H. ROBERTS JOINS SIGNIFICANCE INC. AS VICE PRESIDENT OF STRATEGIC GROWTH

Former Defense Department Senior Executive brings deep expertise to support growth efforts

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces today that William H. Roberts has joined the company as Vice President of Strategic Growth, a newly created position that represents the company's focus on expanding its services and client base. He will serve on the Significance leadership team.

WILLIAM H. ROBERTS (PRNewswire)

William is recognized as one of the senior leaders within the DoD financial management community.

William is recognized as one of the senior leaders within the DoD financial management community. In his most recent role as Assistant Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources (Resources), Headquarters Marine Corps, William's responsibilities included the effective evaluation and management of resources, budgets, financial policies and procedures, and financial statement audit.

"I've known and admired William for many years. Because of the relationship we have, I know that together we will do great things for the company. Significance is very fortunate that he decided to join our leadership team. William's vast relationship network, professional experience, and operational expertise will be invaluable to Significance as we continue on our growth trajectory" said Mary Ahern Snyder, Significance Inc. founder and president.

Mr. Roberts served as the CFO and senior civilian of the Army National Guard (ARNG) and was the primary advisor to the Director, Army National Guard on all fiscal matters. He was responsible for the allocation of $16 billion in resources annually to enable the 336,000 Army National Guard personnel to meet operational readiness requirements. Prior to that position, William served as the Director of Accountability and Audit Readiness, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, Financial Management and Comptroller.

"I'm proud to join a company that truly cares about employees and has a mission to support not only the Department of Defense mission but the mission of each federal agency," said Roberts. "I'm looking forward to growing Significance Inc. through strategic collaborations and partnerships, strengthening the Significance Inc. brand, and becoming one of the premier consulting firms in the nation".

William holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Hampton University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Johns Hopkins University.

About Significance Inc.

Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in Old Town Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Emerging Technologies & Cybersecurity; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

Significance Inc.www.significanceinc.com (PRNewsfoto/Significance Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Significance Inc