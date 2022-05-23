TEAMSTER LEADERS UNANIMOUSLY ENDORSE TENTATIVE AGREEMENT AT AMERICAN RED CROSS

Members Retain Health Care Benefits, Gain Wage Increases

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamster leaders from local unions that represent workers at the American Red Cross voted unanimously to endorse the Tentative National Agreement, paving the way for members to vote on the contract in the near future.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"It was an honor and a privilege to negotiate a contract on behalf of over 1,500 brave essential service workers at the American Red Cross," said Jason Lopes, Teamsters Health Care Director and Public Services Division Representative. "These men and women demonstrated incredible heroism during the pandemic and their work saves countless lives every day. We are elated to get an agreement that reflects the value of their service."

Some of the improvements in the contract include nine percent total wage increases; united contract expiration dates to give local unions greater bargaining power; better family leave, scheduling, and paid time off policies; higher safety and health standards and neutrality language that will allow the Teamsters to organize more locations at the organization. Perhaps most notably, the members retained their current health care plan.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters