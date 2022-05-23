Please Join Us to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of the Philanthropist Behind Some of the Largest Charity Efforts in History

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of Ken Kragen (1936-2021) would like to invite you to help celebrate the legacy of the Entertainment Manager and Philanthropist on Saturday, May 28. The event will be streamed live on www.handsforhumanity.io at 2pm Pacific.

Ken Kragen (PRNewswire)

Ken Kragen Public Memorial Service Saturday, May 28 to be streamed 2PM PAC @ handsforhumantity.io

Kragen is perhaps more widely known for his efforts with "We Are The World' and "Hands Across America." Before his passing, he began to organize "Hands for Humanity." This will be his final charitable effort with contributions from the effort for charities including WhyHunger, UNICEF Ukraine, F Cancer / Generaize, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), the Ocean Conservancy, as well as the Ken Kragen Foundation.

Hands For Humanity www.handsforhumanity.io is an NFT-based act of philanthropy and a first of its kind with artists, influencers, and organizations coming together to help fulfill Kragen's continued efforts to help the environment, feed the hungry and help to unite the planet. 10,000 digital hands will be created, and all are welcome to participate.

For more information on the project, or to sign up to be a contributing artist, please visit www.handsforhumanity.io .

About Ken Kragen

Ken Kragen is perhaps best known as a major creative force behind 'We Are The World' and 'Hands Across America'. Kragen was also the founding president of 'USA for Africa,' the foundation set up to administer the aid money raised by 'We Are the World,' which has raised more than $100 million to alleviate poverty and continues to raise money to this day for this important cause.

Kragen was also a television producer and an artist manager for entertainers that included the Bee Gees, Lionel Richie, the Smothers Brothers, Travis Tritt, Olivia Newton-John, Kenny Rogers, and Trisha Yearwood. Kragen and actress Cathy Worthington had been married since 1978.

