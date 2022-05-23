InventHelp Inventor Develops Pandemic Safety Kit for Children (BRK-4117)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient kit to help prevent children from being exposed to COVID-19," said an inventor, from Birmingham, Ala., "so I invented the TRIPLE C. My design would provide added protection for children and peace of mind for parents."

The invention helps to prevent a child from coming in direct contact with coronavirus. In doing so, it ensures that a protective mask, gloves and eyewear are available when needed. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it could improve sanitary conditions. The invention features a portable and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4117, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

