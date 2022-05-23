INSPIRED RECEIVES iGAMING LICENSE IN PENNSYLVANIA

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced that it has secured an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License in Pennsylvania as part of its ongoing North American expansion strategy. This license authorizes Inspired to offer its Interactive games to licensed online operators serving Pennsylvania. Inspired's Interactive content is expected to launch in summer 2022 with multiple game titles initially available.

(PRNewswire)

"Pennsylvania is one of the largest iGaming states in North America and we are excited to add it to our North American geographies, which already includes New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Quebec and Ontario," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer at Inspired. "Many of the licensed online operators in Pennsylvania are already Inspired customers in other jurisdictions, which should allow for us to launch our top-performing content quickly and seamlessly into the market. With the growing popularity of our content, increased brand awareness and rapid speed to market, we are confident we are well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity."

For all Inspired's online and mobile games, head here: https://inseinc.com/interactive/games

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which is available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

IR@inseinc.com

+1 646 565-6938

For Press and Sales

inspiredsales@inseinc.com

www.inseinc.com

@Inspired_News

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.