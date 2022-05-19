ORNARE'S MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT SHOWROOM UNVEILS SQUARE ROUND COLLECTION AS THE BRAND CELEBRATES ITS 35TH ANNIVERSARY

MIAMI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ornare, the Brazilian authority in tailor-made wall systems and installations for closets, kitchens, bathrooms and home offices, is welcoming the Square Round collection to its Miami Design District showroom. The collection debuts in Miami as the brand celebrates its 35th anniversary.

"Our 35th-anniversary celebration is the stunning result of a smart collection, full of style and refinement. We thank everyone who participated for the commitment and deep study so that we could come up with a unique and exclusive concept that results in harmony between man and nature," says Murillo Schattan, CEO of Ornare Industrias in Brazil.

In partnership with the Ornare's art director Ricardo Bello Dias and architects Patrícia Martinez and Vivian Coser under the coordination of CEO Murillo Schattan, the new age collection is composed of five sophisticated lines: Round, Wire, Move, Square Wall, and 270°, the result of the designers' successful collaboration. In addition to kitchen, closet, and bathroom furniture, the collection also includes a set of stand-alone pieces as elegant solutions for organizing environments.

When admired up close, the gaze at The Round line by Ricardo Bello Dias is arrested by its sexier edges soften a rigid form, inspired by the curves of plants, sea waves, and shells. Its cabinets are characterized by concave or convex corners, with delicate waves inside and outside. The Wire line by Patrícia Martinez is marked by the lightness of a thin aluminum structure. The three-dimensional mesh of the storage system is enhanced by elegant shelves, drawers, and boxes in different materials.

Studio Ornare introduces a series of new Stow Sky add-ons, Safety Box accessories, and Cube Ripado and Candle&Shine technical details to complete the list of recent entries in the catalog. Uniquely, customers can customize, add or change minor configurations of this collections' pieces over time.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Square Round collection to the Miami and U.S for the first time," says Claudio Faria, Director of Ornare Miami. "This collection embodies Ornare's commitment to excellence in high-end, thoughtful design and engineering."

Ornare's Miami showroom is located at 4040 NE 2nd Ave #103, Miami, FL 33137.

To Schedule an appointment for a private tour please contact the Miami Design District Showroom at 305.438.0260. For more information, visit www.ornare.com or follow @ornaremiami.

