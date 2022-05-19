Local Native Opens Sandwich Shop for Family, First of Three Coming to the Area

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Set to Open in Coeur D'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Coeur D'Alene at 305 W Appleway Ave. on May 23. Capriotti's brings the Coeur D'Alene community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients. This location marks the first of three the owners plan to bring to the area.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie®, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo; the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw; and the American Wagyu Cheesesteak, which is made with premium American Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms and melted white American cheese, including fried onions and hot or sweet peppers. The Coeur D'Alene Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Coeur D'Alene community.

The new location is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs and married couple Jameson and Aimee Angle. Always having had the entrepreneurial spirit, Jameson first decided to start his own company doing IT consulting. Looking for a change of pace, Jameson decided to sell his IT business and find something more family centric. Excited to be involved with his community in a new way, he decided to bring something he was passionate about to an area he calls home.

"My wife and I have a lot of friends and family in the area, and we are excited to raise our kids here," said Jameson. "Food was something that had always bonded us as a family, and I'm excited to share something with the community that brings people together."

Coeur D'Alene Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Coeur D'Alene offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 208-771-7105.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

