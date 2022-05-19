El Mayor Tequila unveils limited-edition Extra Añejo Port Cask Aged

The new ultra-premium tequila will be available nationwide starting in July

ST. LOUIS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The González family continues their extraordinary tequila-making tradition with their latest limited-edition offering: El Mayor Extra Añejo Port Cask Aged. The ultra-premium tequila is aged for 42 months in port casks and distilled from Blue Weber agave. Approximately 6,000 bottles will be available on an allocated basis, with a suggested retail price of $129.99 per 750-ml. bottle. Distilled and produced at Destiladora González Lux, the limited-edition tequila will be available nationwide in July.

The González family continues their extraordinary tequila-making tradition with their latest limited-edition offering: El Mayor Extra Añejo Port Cask Aged. The ultra-premium tequila is aged for 42 months in port casks and distilled from Blue Weber agave. (PRNewswire)

"This is a gorgeous full-bodied tequila that brings depth and richness in every sip," said Graciela González, fourth-generation distiller and daughter of Rodolfo González, master distiller at Destiladora González Lux. "The port casks introduce delicious notes of dried fruit and oak into the tequila – leading to a sophisticated agave finish. It's sure to be a memorable addition to the El Mayor Tequila family."

As with every bottle of El Mayor, this limited-edition tequila is made with 100% estate-grown, Blue Weber agave from the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico. For this ultra-premium variant, only hand-selected agaves were cut, using the Jicama Jima method for a smooth taste. The finished product is bright, light amber in color and boasts hints of cinnamon and dark chocolate on the nose with a smooth, well-balanced finish.

"The consumer demand for ultra-premium tequila, like El Mayor's award-winning tequila varieties and special releases, continues to fuel strong growth in the tequila category," said Chelsi Hofmeister, assistant brand manager for El Mayor. "The latest limited-edition release of El Mayor Extra Añejo Port Cask Aged is sure to be well received by consumers, but it won't be around for long."

El Mayor Extra Añejo Port Cask Aged is packaged in an embossed bottle inside a burgundy-colored decorative secondary box.

For recipes and more information about El Mayor and the limited edition Extra Añejo Port Cask Aged, or to find a retailer, visit elmayor.com or follow the brands @elmayortequila on Facebook and Instagram.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

patrick@byrnepr.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Luxco