Cipher Sports Technology Group partners with Advance Local to power sports betting pillars

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipher Sports Technology Group is delighted to announce a sports betting partnership with leading U.S. publisher Advance Local.

Cipher's predictive analytics tools will be integrated into PennLive.com, LehighValleyLive.com and GulfLive.com.

The agreement will see Cipher STG's predictive analytics tools and content integrated into Advance Local's PennLive.com, LehighValleyLive.com and GulfLive.com platforms, providing users with data rich information that will help them make more informed decisions when it comes to their sports betting.

With nearly 10 million unique monthly users, PennLive is the premiere source for news, sports, entertainment and more across Pennsylvania, one of the earliest adopters of online sports betting following the repeal of PASPA in 2018.

"We are really grateful for the opportunity to partner with several of Advance Local's leading websites," said Adam Fiske, Chief Executive Officer, Cipher Sports Technology Group. "There's no doubt Advance Local is one of North America's most trusted publishers, so for them to engage us at this stage of our journey is a huge shot in the arm for our business.

"Our flagship brand, Dimers.com, has been operating across the United States, including Pennsylvania, for a number of years now, so the opportunity to get some of our sophisticated sports betting products, tools and content in front of Advance Local's audience has already produced some great results."

Cipher STG specializes in predictive analytics and sports-betting-focused content for all major U.S. pro and college sports, PGA Tour golf, ATP and WTA tennis, plus major soccer leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and MLS.

In addition to the integration of their Dimers-powered predictions and quality editorial, Cipher STG will also help to position Penn Live, Lehigh Valley Live, and Gulf Live as platforms of choice for North American sportsbooks looking to reach an educated and broader audience of sports fans.

Advance Local VP of Sports Betting & iGaming Howard Kamen added: "The international experience that Cipher Sports Technology Group brings to the table was very interesting to us.

"Their knowledge of the sports betting industry, and how to create new revenue streams from it, made them the ideal partner for Penn Live, Lehigh Valley Live and Gulf Live as we look to add complementary content to what are already highly respected and trusted platforms."

