BeMo Offers Bi-Annual $10,000 Scholarships to Pre-medical Students and Residency Applicants

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BeMo Academic Consulting ("BeMo") has announced a new bi-yearly scholarship for medical school and residency applicants. The scholarship provides $10,000 in BeMo credits for the use of any BeMo services, including application review, CASPer prep, interview prep, and more. May 31st and October 31st are the deadlines for the scholarship each year. All students need to do to qualify is to have legitimate social media accounts on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Here're the details:

All applicants must join the #BeMoDiversityScholarship #BeMo social media challenge by recording a short 1- to 5-minute video and sharing it on their social media pages. The video must outline how participating students plan to help promote diversity in their school, community, and future profession, both during and after completion of their medical training. The video must also emphasize how BeMo's scholarship will help in this pursuit.

Once the video is finished, the students must share it via their social media accounts, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. The more social media channels a student uses to share this video, the more points they gain towards winning the scholarship. The key is to use legitimate accounts, not ones created for the purpose of scholarship alone.

"At BeMo, we believe education is your most valuable asset and that everyone deserves access to higher education regardless of social, cultural, economic or racial background. We also understand that the med school and residency application and interview processes are a tremendous undertaking. To help students in this noble journey, we're excited to offer a $10,000 scholarship in the form of BeMo credits to those in need. The scholarship will be offered twice every year with application deadlines on May 31st, and October 31st." – explains Dr. Behrouz Moemeni, PhD, CEO, and founder of BeMo.

To learn more about BeMo® Diversity Advocacy Scholarship, visit BeMoScholarship.com.

About BeMo®: BeMo is the trusted leader in personalized admissions prep to top universities in the US, Canada, the UK & Australia with unlimited support & bold guarantees. BeMo's mission is to reduce barriers to education by making education accessible to everyone. BeMo is the creator of the most widely read blog in higher education "The Admissions Experts Blog" found at BeMo.Blog.

