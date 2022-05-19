AeroVanti Airlines and Liquified Creative Win 2022 Gold Hermes Creative Award

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroVanti Airlines and Liquified Creative's PR team have won a 2022 Hermes Creative Gold Award for excellence in media relations.

Liquified Creative 15th Anniversary Logo (PRNewswire)

"At Liquified, we're invested in making a positive impact, even more so when it's on behalf of our clients."

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media.

The award is on behalf of Liquified Creative's public relations efforts surrounding a holiday humanitarian flight campaign with client AeroVanti Airlines, a membership-based private air charter service.

"Supporting our military through community outreach is a principal core value at AeroVanti," said Robert De Pol, Chief Operating Officer of AeroVanti and an active-duty veteran who serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve. "The team at Liquified is a fantastic partner to showcase our commitment to the military and our community at large."

The campaign was centered around a military homecoming. AeroVanti gifted United States Navy Chief Petty Officer Joaquin Ozuna, his veteran wife, and their five children flights to reunite with their family for the holidays. This was the first time the Ozuna family had seen their family in five years.

"Working on the flight was my first major project with Liquified Creative," said Jaclyn Fenton, Associate Public Relations + Communications Manager. "It was an honor and a delight helping an extremely deserving family reunite for the holidays."

Members of Liquified and AeroVanti's teams were present to watch the plane touch down and greet the family, alongside photographers and journalists from several media outlets. The cheerful family posed for photos and answered questions from the media before being escorted to their relatives in a limousine provided by AeroVanti.

The heartwarming story was featured in various media outlets, including WBAL, WMAR, Naptown Scoop, Robb Report, along with a front-page feature in the Capital Gazette.

"At Liquified, we're invested in making a positive impact, even more so when it's on behalf of our clients," said Caitlin Wiggins, Director of Marketing. "It's gratifying to see our team and our clients' efforts honored for exemplary work and recognized among the best communicators in the industry."

With over 6,500 submissions across the globe, the Hermes Creative Awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

About Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative is an award-winning advertising agency based in Annapolis, Maryland. The agency's in-house creative and marketing team provides strategic integrated marketing services, including branding, graphic design, creative, web design & development, strategic digital and traditional advertising services, experience marketing and public relations, among others. The agency works with many Fortune 500, top mid-size, and enterprise-level companies throughout Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia. For more information, visit https://www.liquifiedcreative.com/.

About Hermes Creative Awards

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (www.hermesawards.com). The AMCP have coordinated and judged the awards for over 20 years. Entrants contend for Platinum and Gold statuettes — wings from the mythological Hermes cap and sandals, intricately etched to evoke the shape of the letter H.

