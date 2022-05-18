InventHelp Inventor Develops More Appealing Mask for the Face (BEC-155)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a face mask that could counteract stale or foul odors," said an inventor, from Hull, Mass., "so I invented the HARMONY MASK. My design could also promote a more positive mood for the mask wearer."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

\The patent-pending invention provides a more appealing protective mask for the face. In doing so, it helps to combat unpleasant smells and odors. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it could provide peace of mind and an improved mood. The invention features a simple and therapeutic design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp