Flogistix Expands Manufacturing Capabilities

Flogistix to open El Reno Campus

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mims Talton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flogistix, is pleased to announce the expansion of the company's manufacturing capabilities with a new facility located in El Reno, Oklahoma. With this addition, Flogistix will have 259,000 square feet of manufacturing space for vapor recovery units (VRU) and other compression technologies and will scale up to a facility workforce of more than 150 people.

"With this new facility, Flogistix will be able to meet the high demand for our products," said Talton. "Our VRUs and data-driven technology are crucial in helping the oil and gas industry reduce methane emissions, increase revenue, and stay compliant with increasing government regulations."

The addition of the El Reno campus is in direct response to the rising demand for Flogistix's vapor recovery units and a strong commitment to meeting customer needs. It also signals confidence in the oil and gas industry and the El Reno community. The new facility is slated to open in July with an open house scheduled for August 4.

Vapor recovery technology reduces the need to vent and flare because the emissions that would have been burned or released are captured and sold. Flogistix provides atmospheric solutions that are an effective tool for decarbonization and crucial to providing reliable and affordable energy to the world.

"We are fortunate to have a company like Flogistix expanding into our community providing good quality jobs to our citizens," said Mayor Matt White. "The city of El Reno is happy to be partnering with Flogistix on this endeavor and knows the resources available including our outstanding CV Tech will provide support and opportunities to this project."

"As a company headquartered in Oklahoma, we are dedicated to this state," Talton said. "We are proud to invest in El Reno and its people, and we are committed to a long-term presence in the community."

Real Estate specialist Travis Mason of Cushman Wakefield and landlord OKC West Industrial Park helped finalize the deal.

A leader in production optimization and atmospheric solutions, Flogistix specializes in well-head compression, vapor recovery applications, and methane detection. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Flogistix operates in nearly every major U.S. shale play and basin and provides service through 14 regional field offices and warehouses located in 7 states. For more information, please visit www.flogistix.com.

