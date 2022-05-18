EYEBUYDIRECT UNVEILS PRIDE FOR ALL COLLECTION

In partnership with Kim Petras, this new collection embraces individuality, true colors and living out loud

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, today launched its newest collection, Pride for All. With fifteen new styles of colorful and expressive eyewear, the collection is a celebration of individuality and true colors, with self-expression at the heart of each style.

Pride for All, a partnership with Kim Petras, the unapologetic pop icon known for living out loud, features beautiful, stylish frames that champion personal style and, more importantly inclusivity.

"EyeBuyDirect is all about celebrating individuality and diversity, and I think that's so important," said Kim Petras. "They support the LGBTQ community and are such a cool brand. They have so many different frames to choose from so everyone can express themselves how they want to."

EyeBuyDirect is donating 100% of frame sales from the Pride for All collection (up to $50,000) from May 17 - June 30, 2022 to support The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization focused on ending suicide among LGBTQ youth through crisis counseling, educational resources, advocacy, and more.

The product line is made up of EyeBuyDirect's beloved rainbow frames representing the colors of the Pride flag, along with all-new frame colors, each representing a different flag in the LGBTQ+ community. Ranging from $19-$80, this vibrant collection was created to inspire everyone to show up as they are and color their world for all to see.

"The new Pride for All collection celebrates the confidence you feel when expressing your true self," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at EyeBuyDirect. "We're incredibly proud to launch this line with Kim Petras, who truly embodies her individuality and inspires so many along the way. We are especially proud to also support The Trevor Project with this collection and the important work they do for youth in the LGBTQ community."

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

